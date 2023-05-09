No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Tolono Unity followed in snuffing Tuscola's offense 15-0 in Illinois high school softball on May 9.

In recent action on May 2, Tuscola faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Tolono Unity took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on May 5 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.

