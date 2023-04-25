Dominating defense was the calling card of Normal University as it shut out Jacksonville 18-0 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 19, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Springfield on April 19 at Springfield High School.

