A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central shutout Peoria Notre Dame 6-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 5, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Champaign Centennial and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Bloomington Central Catholic on April 5 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
