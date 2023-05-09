If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Taft proved that in blanking Chicago Lane Tech 1-0 in Illinois high school softball action on May 9.

In recent action on May 3, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Payton on May 3 at Chicago Payton College Prep.

