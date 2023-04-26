Chicago Bowen's defense was a brick wall that stopped Chicago DuSable cold, resulting in a 2-0 victory on April 26 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 20, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Dunbar.
