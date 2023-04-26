A vice-like defensive effort helped Carlinville squeeze Gillespie 6-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois high school softball action on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Gillespie faced off against Virden North Mac and Rochester took on Pekin on April 15 at Rochester High School.
