A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Springfield Lanphier 17-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 18.
In recent action on April 12, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Rochester took on Mt Zion on April 14 at Rochester High School.
