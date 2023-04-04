With little to no wiggle room, East Peoria nosed past Bartonville Limestone 4-3 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 4.

In recent action on March 28, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and East Peoria took on Normal on March 28 at Normal Community High School.

