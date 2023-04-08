Chicago St. Ignatius topped River Forest Trinity 7-5 in a tough tilt at River Forest Trinity High on April 8 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on March 29, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Chicago De La Salle on March 30 at Chicago De La Salle.
