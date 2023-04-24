An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Goode turned out the lights on Chicago Intrinsic 16-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 13, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Goode took on Chicago Harlan on April 20 at Chicago Harlan Academy.

