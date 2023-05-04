It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Metamora will take its 4-1 victory over Canton on May 4 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 28, Canton faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Metamora took on Tremont on April 21 at Tremont High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.