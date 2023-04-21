Chicago Lane Tech trucked Chicago Whitney Young on the road to a 12-9 victory during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Lake View on April 17 at Chicago Lake View High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.