Stillman Valley flexed its muscle and floored Springfield Lutheran 20-5 in Illinois high school softball action on May 2.
Recently on April 27, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Oregon in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.