Downs Tri-Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Eureka 9-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 10.

In recent action on March 30, Eureka faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Downs Tri-Valley took on Lexington on April 3 at Lexington High School.

