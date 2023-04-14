Chicago Kennedy's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Juarez 11-1 in Illinois high school softball action on April 14.

In recent action on March 30, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Northside on April 10 at Chicago Kennedy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.