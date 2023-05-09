Chicago Hope's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Northtown 13-2 on May 9 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Northtown faced off against Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Noble on May 4 at Chicago Noble Academy.
