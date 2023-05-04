The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pontiac didn't mind, dispatching Normal University 2-1 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 26, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Pontiac took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 20 at Pontiac Township High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.