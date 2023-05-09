Dominating defense was the calling card of Normal as it shut out Peoria Manual 15-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 9.

In recent action on May 2, Peoria Manual faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal took on Normal University on May 5 at Normal Community High School.

