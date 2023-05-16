A vice-like defensive effort helped Milford squeeze Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10-0 in a shutout performance on May 16 in Illinois softball action.
Recently on May 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Gilman Iroquois West in a softball game.
