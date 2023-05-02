No worries, Chicago Taft's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 15-0 shutout of Chicago Curie in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 26, Chicago Curie faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Lincoln Park on April 28 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School.

