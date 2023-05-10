Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Pleasant Plains stopped Virden North Mac to the tune of a 2-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 10.
In recent action on May 3, Virden North Mac faced off against Carlinville and Pleasant Plains took on Buffalo Tri-City on May 4 at Buffalo Tri-City High School.
