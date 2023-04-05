Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Peoria Notre Dame's performance in a 14-4 destruction of Champaign Centennial in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 5.

In recent action on March 30, Champaign Centennial faced off against Westville and Peoria Notre Dame took on Eureka on March 28 at Eureka High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.