It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Peoria Notre Dame had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Bloomington 13-12 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 8, Bloomington faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Peoria Notre Dame took on Champaign Centennial on April 5 at Champaign Centennial High School.

