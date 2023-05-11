Peoria Notre Dame showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Peoria Richwoods 19-3 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 2, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Lewistown and Peoria Notre Dame took on Peoria Manual on May 2 at Peoria Manual High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.