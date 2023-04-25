Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pekin passed in a 9-8 victory at East Peoria's expense for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 25.

In recent action on April 11, East Peoria faced off against Dunlap and Pekin took on Canton on April 18 at Canton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.