Fan stress was at an all-time high as Pekin did just enough to beat Canton 3-1 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 11.

In recent action on May 4, Canton faced off against Metamora and Pekin took on Dunlap on April 27 at Pekin High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.