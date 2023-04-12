Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Park Ridge Maine South passed in an 8-6 victory at Chicago Whitney Young's expense in Illinois high school softball action on April 12.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.