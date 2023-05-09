A vice-like defensive effort helped Oak Park Fenwick squeeze Chicago Northside 10-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois high school softball on May 9.
In recent action on May 4, Chicago Northside faced off against Chicago Pritzker.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.