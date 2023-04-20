Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Oak Park Fenwick did exactly that with a 11-1 win against Chicago Payton at Chicago Payton College Prep on April 20 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Lake View and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Whitney Young on April 14 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.