Normal University posted a narrow 2-1 win over Bloomington Central Catholic on April 15 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 10, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Normal University took on Normal West on April 10 at Normal West High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.