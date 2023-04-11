Mattoon edged Arcola 3-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois high school softball action on April 11.
In recent action on April 4, Arcola faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Mattoon took on Normal West on April 5 at Mattoon High School.
