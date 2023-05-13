Chicago Muchin eventually plied victory away from Chicago Speer 5-3 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago Speer faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Muchin took on Chicago De La Salle on May 8 at Chicago Muchin College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.