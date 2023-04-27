Defense dominated as Normal West pitched a 10-0 shutout of Bloomington in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 22, Normal West faced off against Moline and Bloomington took on Dunlap on April 22 at Dunlap High School.
