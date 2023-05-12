Normal West's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Elmhurst IC Catholic 15-3 on May 12 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on May 6, Elmhurst IC Catholic faced off against Chicago DePaul and Normal West took on Champaign Central on May 8 at Champaign Central High School.

