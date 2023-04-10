Normal University put together a victorious gameplan to stop Normal West 7-4 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 6, Normal West faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Normal University took on Chatham Glenwood on March 30 at Normal University High School.
