An electrician would've been needed to get Bloomington on the scoreboard because Normal West wouldn't allow it in a 10-0 shutout at Normal West on May 23 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 13, Normal West faced off against McHenry and Bloomington took on Galesburg on May 18 at Galesburg High School.

