Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Normal University nipped Downs Tri-Valley 5-3 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on May 6, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Normal University took on Fairbury Prairie Central on May 8 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.