A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Normal University shutout Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 10-0 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 26, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Jacksonville on April 26 at Jacksonville High School.
