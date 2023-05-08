Riding a wave of production, Normal University surfed over Fairbury Prairie Central 4-1 on May 8 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 4, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Stanford Olympia and Normal University took on Pontiac on May 4 at Normal University High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.