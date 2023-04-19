Normal University found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield 2-1 in Illinois high school softball action on April 19.

In recent action on April 15, Springfield faced off against Pleasant Plains and Normal University took on Lexington on April 14 at Lexington High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.