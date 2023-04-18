It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Normal University's 10-0 blanking of Springfield in Illinois high school softball on April 18.

In recent action on April 12, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Normal West on April 10 at Normal West High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.