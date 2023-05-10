The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Normal didn't mind, dispatching Stanford Olympia 10-8 at Stanford Olympia High on May 10 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 4, Stanford Olympia faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Normal took on Normal University on May 5 at Normal Community High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.