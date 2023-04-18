Normal unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Champaign Centennial in a 16-0 shutout on April 18 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 13, Champaign Centennial faced off against Danville and Normal took on Urbana on April 13 at Urbana High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.