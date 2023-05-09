Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Nokomis passed in a 5-3 victory at New Berlin/South Co-Op's expense for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 9.

In recent action on May 5, New Berlin/South Co-Op faced off against Athens and Nokomis took on Raymond Lincolnwood on May 4 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.

