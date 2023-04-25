Urbana got no credit and no consideration from Monticello, which slammed the door 11-1 in Illinois high school softball action on April 25.

In recent action on April 20, Urbana faced off against Champaign Centennial and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 20 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

