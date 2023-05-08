Normal West's defense throttled Champaign Central, resulting in a 12-0 shutout in Illinois high school softball action on May 8.
In recent action on May 4, Champaign Central faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Normal West took on Normal on May 2 at Normal Community High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.