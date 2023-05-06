Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Bloomington stopped Champaign Central to the tune of a 4-0 shutout in Illinois high school softball on May 6.

In recent action on April 29, Champaign Central faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Bloomington took on Champaign Centennial on May 2 at Champaign Centennial High School.

