Saddled up and ready to go, Newton spurred past Champaign Central 7-3 in Illinois high school softball on April 21.
Recently on April 15, Champaign Central squared off with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.