The force was strong for Peoria Notre Dame as it pierced Peoria Manual during Tuesday's 20-1 thumping in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.