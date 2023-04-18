The cardiac kids of Westville unleashed every advantage to outlast Monticello 4-3 in Illinois high school softball on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Monticello faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Westville took on Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on April 14 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.
